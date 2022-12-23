The Courier
Business

Inhabit Homewares' era ends in Ballarat after almost 30 years

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
December 24 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After almost 30 years in Ballarat, a popular kitchenware and gift store is closing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Williams

Erin Williams

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.