After almost 30 years in Ballarat, a popular kitchenware and gift store is closing.
Inhabit Homewares owner Paige Shaw, who bought the business 10 years ago, has decided to close the Bridge Mall store.
"I have quite mixed feelings. It probably hasn't hit me yet because we are so busy doing orders. I think next month it will be quite hard," Ms Shaw said.
"I have loved it."
Ms Shaw said there were a number of reasons for the closure, including the current economic climate and the road construction through the mall.
The Bridge Mall is expected to reopen to east-bound traffic by the second quarter of 2024, with major works costing $15 million expected to start in the second quarter of 2023.
But Ms Shaw fears her independent business may not survive the construction period which she believes will be between 18-months and two-years.
"I really hope it does work out down here with the road. Everybody is really supportive of all of the businesses down here but I don't know if we would have made it through the 18 months to two years of construction, so that was a major worry as well," Ms Shaw said.
"We don't have back access. We thought of how we could change it and make it possible but our storeroom is there so we would lose that, and this (back area) is our office."
Ms Shaw said in the past year, costs had increased for stock and freight, and sales had decreased slightly.
"Interest rates are going up so people just don't have as much money to spend and I think it's only going to get worse," she said.
Ms Shaw said another reason to close Inhabit Warehouse was her and her husband's plan to start a family.
"Because I am here all of the time doing all of the ordering, what happens in that time when I need time off? We've never really had a solution so that is one major reason," she said.
The closure will affect three staff members, who Ms Shaw was confident would find employment. The Inhabit Warehouse business will not be sold, a decision Ms Shaw is comfortable with.
"We discussed putting it up for sale but just weren't sure in this climate. We didn't think it would sell, just with everything going on this world - cost of living, our sales had started to drop the past couple of months," she said.
"Businesses just take a long time to sell. We didn't want to put a lot of money into that and nothing comes of it. Then, obviously what is going on in the mall with works to start next year. We also thought who is going to buy a business during that, and with everything else going on in the world."
Ms Shaw's announcement to close Inhabit Homewares came around the same time Melbourne-based homewares business Minimax, located at 9/11 Little Bridge Street in the former The Imagination Factory, opened its doors in November.
Another long-established Ballarat business to close is Whites Florist, located at 7 Sturt Street near the Bridge Mall. The business is about 80-years-old and recognised as perhaps one of the original Ballarat florist stores.
The florist moved from its high-profile corner location at 2 Sturt Street to Mair Street in 2017, before relocating back to Sturt Street.
Ms Shaw was 22-years old when she took over Inhabit Homewares in 2013, and she says having a successful business for 10 years is her greatest achievement.
The only independent kitchenware retail store in Ballarat, Inhabit Homewares is known for selling KitchenAid, Bamix and Magimix. It was established in 1994.
"I took it over when I just turned 22 which was a very scary and daunting thing at that age. I had some background. My parents had owned both House stores in Ballarat so I had some experience but owning your own store is a whole other level," she said.
During COVID, weirdly, was actually our best time because everybody was cooking during COVID. COVID 2020, in kitchen retail, was the best year we have ever had so to flourish through that time of the year...was nice.- Paige Shaw
Ms Shaw said having a good rapport with customers was another achievement. This had been evident since the closing down sale started on November 14.
"It's been really nice to hear that we have made an impact and helped people out," she said.
"Thank you to the community for a successful 10 years of trading. I would not have been able to do it without their support and I am really going to miss everybody."
Ms Shaw said she would take some time off before deciding if she would move onto another job.
Inhabit Homewares will be open until the end of January.
