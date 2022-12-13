A revival of Ballarat's city centre could well be on the way as a Melbourne-based homewares business has embarked on setting up shop in the Bridge Mall precinct.
Beset by empty shops and the long-running controversy of Bridge Mall, the introduction of a big-name retailer to the area is likely to bring a boost to investor confidence and much-needed customer foot traffic.
Last month, Minimax opened their doors to patrons in the region after purchasing the building, located on 9/11 Little Bridge St from scrapbooking and much loved crafts store, The Imagination Factory.
For Minimax chief executive Andrea McCormick Little Bridge Street was the ideal spot for their thriving enterprise as it will aid with meeting the demands of their expanding clientele in western Victoria.
"We have been looking for a site in Ballarat for the last two years, after opening a store in Geelong and receiving a lot of feedback from customers from Ballarat to open," Ms McCormick said.
"The right site was a challenge to find, as we need at least 400 metres-squared, so this location gave us ample space for now and opportunity to continue to grow with time.
"Our customers also like the convenience of plenty of parking and this location is perfect for when a customer buys bulky items like cooksets, where they can easily put their shopping into the car."
Ms McCormick said she was further enticed to move to Little Bridge Street after hearing about the redevelopments for Bridge Mall by the City of Ballarat.
"Long term the vision for this development is exciting and creates a destination for shopping and lifestyle. We're pleased we can be a part of these changes," she said.
Ms McCormick said avid Ballarat Minimax fans could anticipate even more "exciting" news into the near future.
"When you visit the store and see the fit out and the investment, you will quickly realise this is a long term commitment for us. We have more plans for this site and look forward to growing with the Ballarat community," she said.
In June, the council revealed their final plans for the $15 million upgrade to the complex which will include outdoor dining options and "event friendly" spaces.
The then City of Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney said works are set to commence next year.
On Wednesday, the council will vote to extend the Bridge Mall Special Rate for a further five years.
The levy, which was introduced in 1988 by the City of Ballarat, will aid more than 80 shops operating in the Bridge Mall area with "advertising, promotion, centre management, business development, security and other incidental expenses".
At the council meeting the Bridge Mall Business Association will seek permission to renew the BMSR from July 1 2023 to June 30 2028.
The funds collected by the City of Ballarat from BMBA members will be used by the council to "employ a Precinct Manager to oversee and coordinate the daily operations of the Precinct, market and promote the Precinct and provide security services".
The BMBA are advocating to increase their current levy by 8.1 per cent in the first year from $148,000 per annum to $160,000 and then by three per cent annually for the next four years.
This would achieve a total gathered for the rate to $180,081 in the fifth year and a cumulative amount of $849,461 for the whole five years.
The levy meets the City of Ballarat's goal five of "a strong and innovative economy and city".
"It contributes to the achievement of action support local businesses to explore, innovate and adapt emerging economic opportunities and facilitate increased vibrancy in the CBD and other key business precincts," the council agenda wrote.
However, before any amendments are made to the rate the council is required to give a "public notice of its intention at least 28 days prior to making a declaration".
"The decision to proceed will be considered at a future council meeting following the public notice period," the council agenda wrote.
The current BMSR will expire on the June 30 2023.
Further clarification on the levy will be discussed at Wednesday night's meeting.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
