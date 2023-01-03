Visitors to the Lerderderg State Park and other parks around Victoria are reminded to remain vigilant when bushwalking or hiking, after two rescues in two days.
Victorian State Emergency Service volunteers, as well as paramedics and Parks Victoria rangers were called to the park after a hiker became injured along the Lerderderg Gorge, on Thursday, December 29.
Those responding to the incident had to hike for just over one hour to reach the patient, who had fallen on a steep, isolated section of track.
An air ambulance was called in to help remove the hiker, because of the remote location.
VICSES volunteers from the Bacchus Marsh unit were called back to the gorge the following evening, to help police and Parks Victoria staff in the search for a lost hiker.
The man was found within 90 minutes and was escorted back to the car park.
The SES describes the The Lerderderg Gorge as "not a simple walking trail. It is complex, steep, rutted, slippery and loose underfoot."
"Moreover, the Lerderderg River track lies between two high ridges with wet conditions and an early dusk, which increases the risk of serious injury from slips and falls," a statement from VICSES said.
VICSES Bacchus Marsh Unit Controller, Bill Robson said both incidents are a timely reminder for those planning to hike in the area to be prepared.
"Don't underestimate the terrain," Mr Robson said.
"There are trees down in certain areas and washed-out tracks following recent rain.
"Our volunteers are always committed to the safety of our community and are ready to respond 24/7, but we'd love people to be well prepared and take appropriate precautions."
Key tips to stay safe on the trail include:
