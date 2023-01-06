Kelland O'Brien completed a comprehensive showing by Team Jayco AlUla' on the opening day of the Federation University AusCycling Road National Championships in Ballarat.
O'Brien led home a one-two finish for the team in the elite men's criterium in Sturt Street on Friday night.
The Victorian 24-year-old proved the strongest and quickest in a bunch sprint after a nine-man breakaway tore the 44km event apart.
His teammate Blake Quick finished second, but celebrated just as hard as O'Brien as the pair crossed the line.
The breakaway took control early and led by as much as 48 seconds.
With the nine riders in no danger of being caught, the peloton had its race shortened by five laps to give the leaders an uninterrupted path to the finish line.
Highly fancied Caleb Ewan, a three-time criterium champion, retired early after the breakaway took away any chance he had of figuring in the medals.
Earlier in the night Amber Pate and Alex Manly also provided Team Jayco AlUla'n with a one-two finish in the elite women's criterium.
The championships continue with road races at Buninyong on Saturday and Sunday.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
