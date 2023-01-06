The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse

RoadNats 2023: O'Brien salutes as nine riders steal show in Ballarat's CBD

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated January 6 2023 - 9:53pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelland O'Brien celebrating his win on Friday evening. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Kelland O'Brien completed a comprehensive showing by Team Jayco AlUla' on the opening day of the Federation University AusCycling Road National Championships in Ballarat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.