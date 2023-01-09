The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse

P-plater fined after pleading guilty to criminal damage in Ballarat Magistrates' Court

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
Updated January 10 2023 - 11:29am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stock image.

A P-plater who crossed a highway and collected several road signs, "showing off" to a passenger, has been given a stern warning by a Ballarat magistrate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.