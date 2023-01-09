Millions still being spent on Ballarat pokies each month

Ballarat's electronic gaming users are spending slightly less on electronic gaming than they were six months ago - but per head, they are among the most serious gamblers in country Victoria.
Ballarat's total pokies revenue is also on the rise as the pandemic eases.
Figures from the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission show that $5.9 million was fed into pokies in July 2022.
That represents $48 for every man, woman and child in the City of Ballarat for that month alone.
Over time that has gradually slid from $5.6 million in August, to $5.7 million in September and October - and then $5.2 million in November.
That averages out to $184,879 spent every single day of the week on Ballarat machines.
The same figure last financial year was just $140,212
Pokies sucked $51.1 million from the Ballarat community in 2021/22 - with $28.2 million spent in the five months to November 30, the city is on track to well and truly exceed that.
By far the biggest of Ballarat's 14 venues is the Ballarat Club Hotel (previously Zagame's) with 105 machines making $7.5 million in 2021/22.
That is followed by the North Ballarat Sports Club with 70 pokies, making $3.6 million.
Others include the Ballarat Leagues Club (54 machines, $2.4 million), Red Lion Hotel (54 machines, $3.3 million) and Ballarat Trotting Club (50, $4.5 million).
Bendigo has a comparable population - and also saw a seasonal slide in pokies revenue, but fewer dollars per head are fed into machines.
In July $5.2 million was lost to gaming machines, compared to $4.7 million in November.
Bendigonians also spent an average $41 each on the pokies for the month of July.
Data for the combined Moorabool and Hepburn shires also shows a drop in pokies revenue since Winter - with $1.3 million spent in July, compared to $1.1 million in November.
Even at its July peak, that represents just $26 for every person in the two shires.
Moorabool has three venues - all of them in Bacchus Marsh and collectively netted $9.4 million last financial year.
Hepburn has just two pokies venues - Daylesford's Royal Hotel and the Bowls Club - but between them they collected $2.6 million in 2021-22.
The Pyrenees and Golden Plains shires have no gaming venues and are not grouped with any other Local Government areas.
The Rural City of Ararat has pokies at the town's RSL and Chalambar Golf Club, which between them collected $4.1 million in the year to June 30.
Ararat is grouped with Northern Grampians Shire, where the St Arnaud Sporting Club and Stawell Harness Racing Club scooped up just $3.6 million in 2021/22, painting an uneven picture of gambling habits in the area.
An average of more than $39 was spent during the month of July for every person in both local government areas.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.