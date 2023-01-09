The Courier
Ballarat more addicted to pokies than Bendigo

By Gabrielle Hodson
January 10 2023 - 5:00am
Millions still being spent on Ballarat pokies each month

Ballarat's electronic gaming users are spending slightly less on electronic gaming than they were six months ago - but per head, they are among the most serious gamblers in country Victoria.

