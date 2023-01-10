The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse

Man fined in Ballarat Magistrates' Court for improperly storing a firearm

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
Updated January 10 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Ballarat Magistrates' Court. Stock image.

A Ballarat man has been handed a $300 fine and six months good behaviour, despite doing "the right thing".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.