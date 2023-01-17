The Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Tuesday Pennant boasted an action-packed round 13 with a seven-week drought broken along with a nail-biting finish between top-four rivals.
A six-shot win in the second rink for WEBBCONA against MIDLANDS was enough to take home 12 points in a 59 to 58 triumph.
Those 12 points will feel like an awful lot more with Webbcona jumping Midlands in the standings to finish the round in third place.
Just three points separate the two sides on the ladder, after Midlands managed to claim two rinks in Tuesday's sensational contest.
While Webbcona celebrated a thrilling win, CLUNES celebrated its first win since round five after overcoming CRESWICK 70 (14) to 49 (2).
Clunes' first-rink performance, led by Mark Vorbach, saw the last-placed side come out firing to eventually boast a 50-27 lead after two rinks.
Though the win did not lift Clunes off the bottom of the ladder, it now sits equal on wins with Creswick with three.
Many sides came into the round with the chance to sneak into the top four, but none capitalised more than VICTORIA, which recorded a 63 (14) to 50 (2) win over BUNINYONG.
The victory rocketed Victoria from seventh place to fifth to now sit just five points behind Midlands.
It was business as usual for the two sides at the top in BMS and CITY OVAL on Tuesday.
City Oval cruised to an 82 (16) to 42 (0) clean sweep while BMS was flawless against Sebastopol.
Lynette Bryce, Bethel Ryan, Kevin McLean, Robert Dickinson 18 d Judie Matthews, Beryl Flynn, Ian Harvey, Shayne Bottrell 17
Alan Marini, Dianne Hampson, Judith Lindsay, Michael Hampson 25 d Joan Dunn, Cec Deans, Sue Cassells, Ian Hedger 17
Geoff Allan, Linda Johannsen, Michelle Tait, Jeff Ryan 22 d Annette Hovey, Trisha Cole, Kevin Lynch, John Hofstra 18
Meryl Holloway, Elizabeth Liston, Ian Long, Ian Batters 20 lt Peter Orr, Cheryl Magrath, Elizabeth Kierce, Chris Smith 21
Sandra Middleton, Margaret Wilkins, Barry Adams, Heather Hopkinson 11 lt Sandra Grano, Anne Madeley, Leigh McKenzie, Ian Robinson 36
Lyn Maple, Gwen Archibald, Colin Thompson, Tony Gutteridge 11 lt Peter Cameron, Sally McCracken, Janine Roberts, Wayne Roberts 25
Loris Gullock, Murray Alpen, Harold Worsley, Leah McArthur 16 lt Christine Hawken, Janet Vincent, Geoffrey Jenkins, Gregory Plier 20
Joy Feltham, Jennifer Shepherd, Geoff Gullock, Colin Young 24 d Maree Phelan, Paul Carlyle, Patricia Speechley, Paul Kennedy 18
Coral Crawford, Barry McArthur, Robert Edwards, Sarah Braybrook 19 lt Judith Winnell, Eric Kosloff, Lynette Lock, David Speechley 20
Howard Smith, Valerie Jackson, Eileen Spong, Mark Vorbach 23 d Jean Rhook, Rebecca Cooper, Barry Yates, Gerry Flapper 11
Anne Shields, Rex Martin, Lee Dixon, Alan Carnegie 27 d Jai Chamberlain, Liz Hocking, Steve Pope, Beth Huntley 16
Maureen Harris, Terry Kinnersly, Jenny Cameron, Lindsay Tucker 20 lt Sigrid Glasspool, Judith Caddy, Alan Penrice, Alan Annear 22
Donna Leeson, David Leeson, Barry Nunn, Helene Stenning 27 d Leonie Donelly, Julie Worrall, John Nunn, Wayne Morgan 15
Jill Hopper, Robert Chapman, Debbie Gorin, Alan Dennis 12 lt Yvonne Gamble, Terry McDonald, Ian McGregor, Barbara Voigt 20
John Jackson, Brenda Hughes, Andrea Tudorovic, Kevin Coad 24 d Margaret Sultana, Helen Slater, Yvonne Clark, Norman Hand 15
BMS 159pts, +154 shots;
CITY OVAL 152, +193;
WEBBCONA 114, +48;
MIDLANDS 111, +28;
Victoria 106, +18;
Cent. Wendouree 98, -10;
Buninyong 98, -10;
Sebastopol 84, -63;
Creswick 64, -156;
Clunes 54, -237
See the rest of the results from Round 13 here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.