The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
Council

Australia Day 2023: City of Ballarat welcomes 79 new Australian citizens

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
Updated January 26 2023 - 6:18pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Naomi Lee, Yewande Lee, Nathan Lee and Gabrielle Lee were among the 79 people in Ballarat who became Australian citizens on the Australia Day public holiday at Civic Hall. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Ballarat's newest Australian citizens have described their formal proceedings as a "privilege" and "a great honour".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.