The Ballarat Football Netball League has released its fixture for the 2023 BFNL season.
Commencing with a Good Friday clash between Redan and Lake Wendouree on Friday, April 7, the season fixture boasts 88 games across the regular season for each competition.
Redan v Lake Wendouree
Ballarat v Darley
Melton v Melton South
Sebastopol v Bacchus Marsh
Sunbury v North Ballarat
BYE: East Point
North Ballarat v Redan
Ballarat v Lake Wendouree
Bacchus Marsh v Darley
Sunbury v Melton
East Point v Melton South
BYE: Sebastopol
Redan v Ballarat
East Point v Darley
Melton v Sebastopol
Melton South v Sunbury
Bacchus Marsh v North Ballarat
BYE: Lake Wendouree
Redan v Bacchus Marsh
Ballarat v East Point
Lake Wendouree v Sunbury
North Ballarat v Melton
Sebastopol v Melton South
BYE: Darley
Redan v Melton
Ballarat v Sebastopol
Melton South v Lake Wendouree
Sunbury v Darley
East Point v North Ballarat
BYE: Bacchus Marsh
East Point v Redan
Ballarat v North Ballarat
Sebastopol v Lake Wendouree
Melton South v Darley
Melton v Bacchus Marsh
BYE: Sunbury
Melton South v Ballarat
North Ballarat v Sebastopol
Lake Wendouree v Darley
East Point v Melton
Bacchus Marsh v Sunbury
BYE: Redan
Sunbury v Redan
Lake Wendouree v Bacchus Marsh
Darley v Melton
North Ballarat v Melton South
Sebastopol v East Point
BYE: Ballarat
Redan v Sebastopol
Ballarat v Sunbury
East Point v Lake Wendouree
Darley v North Ballarat
Bacchus Marsh v Melton South
BYE: Melton
Darley v Redan
Melton v Ballarat
Lake Wendouree v North Ballarat
Bacchus Marsh v East Point
Sebastopol v Sunbury
BYE: Melton South
Melton South v Redan
Ballarat v Bacchus Marsh
Melton v Lake Wendouree
Darley v Sebastopol
Sunbury v East Point
BYE: North Ballarat
Redan v East Point
North Ballarat v Ballarat
Lake Wendouree v Sebastopol
Bacchus Marsh v Melton
Sunbury v Melton South
BYE: Darley
Redan v North Ballarat
Sunbury v Ballarat
Darley v Bacchus Marsh
Melton v East Point
Melton South v Sebastopol
BYE: Lake Wendouree
East Point v Ballarat
Darley v Lake Wendouree
Melton South v Melton
Sebastopol v North Ballarat
BYE: Bacchus Marsh, Redan, Sunbury
Lake Wendouree v Redan
North Ballarat v Darley
Melton v Sunbury
Melton South v Bacchus Marsh
BYE: Ballarat, East Point, Sebastopol
Ballarat v Redan
Bacchus Marsh v Lake Wendouree
Darley v Melton South
East Point v Sebastopol
North Ballarat v Sunbury
BYE: Melton
Redan v Melton South
Sebastopol v Ballarat
Lake Wendouree v East Point
Melton v Darley
Sunbury v Bacchus Marsh
BYE: North Ballarat
Sebastopol v Redan
Bacchus Marsh v Ballarat
Lake Wendouree v Melton
Darley v Sunbury
North Ballarat v East Point
BYE: Melton South
Week 1: September 2-3
Week 2: September 9-10
Week 3: September 16
Grand Final: September 23
