The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
Education

Conservation study tours reap rewards for Federation University students

MS
By Michelle Smith
February 6 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Fed Uni student on a study tour in Nepal bonds with an orphan rhinoceros at a wildlife refuge. Picture supplied

Federation University students have taken their studies out of the classroom and across the globe over their summer break, assisting in conservation and wildlife projects in Nepal and Sri Lanka.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.