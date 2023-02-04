Former Essendon midfielder, son of AFL great signs with BFNL club

The Courier
Former Essendon midfielder, son of AFL great signs with Ballarat Football Netball League club for 2023 season

By Matt Currill
Updated February 4 2023 - 11:55am, first published 11:30am
Another former AFL player will ply their trade in the Ballarat Football Netball League after former Essendon midfielder Jake Long signed with Bacchus Marsh for the new season.

