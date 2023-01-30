A teenager was taken to hospital on Monday afternoon after reports of a workplace accident at a McDonald's outlet on Sturt Street.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson confirmed "a female in her late teens has been taken to Ballarat Base Hospital in a stable condition with upper body injuries".
Crews were called to the scene about 4.30pm.
IN THE NEWS
The cause of the injury has not been officially confirmed.
WorkSafe has been contacted for comment.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.