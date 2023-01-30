The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
Our People

Final serve as Oliver Pittard ends Australian Open ballboy career with men's final on centre court

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
January 30 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Grammar student and tennis player Oliver Pittard was a ballboy at the Australian Open men's final for the second and final time this week.

Ballarat ballboy Oliver Pittard has worked his final match on the Australian Open's centre court, with the eyes of millions watching his moves as two of the biggest names in the tennis world slugged it out for the Australian Open title.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.