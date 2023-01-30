Ballarat ballboy Oliver Pittard has worked his final match on the Australian Open's centre court, with the eyes of millions watching his moves as two of the biggest names in the tennis world slugged it out for the Australian Open title.
Ballarat Grammar student Oliver was selected as a ballboy at the men's singles final on Rod Laver Arena on Sunday night for the showdown between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas.
"Marching on court for the last time was really nice and I was also on for match point so the roar from the Serbian crowds in the stadium was something else," Oliver said.
Being on centre court of Rod Laver Arena for match point was bittersweet - after spending his last four summers volunteering at the Australian Open he will be too old to volunteer next year.
"I was a bit sad when we came off the court for the last time and went back to the ball kids lounge," he said. "All the kids on court were in our last year so it was quite emotional."
Oliver said it was an enjoyable, memorable and all-round "great experience" being on court for his second men's Australian Open final and throughout the weeks of competition.
"All the players are good. Djokovic has been one of the greats, Tsitsipas is one of the up and coming legends of the game and both are brilliant to the ball kids."
Oliver plays tennis in Ballarat and was inspired to volunteer after spending time watching the event and hearing fellow players at home talk about their experiences.
Oliver is one of about 360 Australian Open ball kids selected from almost 3000 applicants across the Asia-Pacific.
He said he would 100 per cent recommend volunteering as a ball kid to anyone who is interested.
"It's the best experience I've ever had in my lifetime," he said.
Over the last four years Oliver said both his tennis and football summer training have helped him prepare for the tournament.
He said he has made countless friendships and is honoured to be a part of sport history.
"It's something I'll cherish forever."
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
