The Len T Fraser Skate Park on Main Road was packed with skating fans on Saturday for the YMCA Action Sports Skate Park League.
Hundreds of participants competed for three spots in each age division, demonstrating their prowess on a skateboard, BMX bike or scooter.
It was one of many sports across another big weekend in Ballarat.
The Courier's photographers Kate Healy and Adam Trafford were among the action at the Ballarat East v Brown Hill BCA cricket clash at Russell Square.
They also stopped by at the Wendouree Ballarat Rowing Regatta at Lake Wendouree, Mount Xavier's bowls clash with Sebastopol and the A-League women's match between Western United and Perth Glory at Morshead Park.
