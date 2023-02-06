The former Ballan Hospital and its aged care facilities are undergoing a much-needed $20 million revamp to modernise facilities, create an inviting home and expand allied health services available to the community.
The new 60-bed facility will increase by nine the number of aged care beds available and involve demolishing much of the existing hostel and dementia unit for a new building and refurbishing some of the existing buildings.
"The home has been designed to provide the best lifestyle-focused amenities, including beautiful lounge and dining spaces and a cinema. Creating these well-appointed shared areas gives our new development a welcoming feel and empowers people to build connections and friendships," said mecwacare chief executive Michele Lewis.
The service currently operates as a 30 bed hostel and 21 bed aged care service which will be combined in to one facility with extra features including hair salon, cafe, cinema and more when the redevelopment is completed next year.
"A lot of people live in the area, and it is growing, but there isn't a good (aged care) product there at the moment," Ms Lewis said.
"If you want to live in the countryside, you want a decent option and we want to make sure this is a really good option in Ballan. We've got all the support services so we can guarantee the best clinical care and want state of the art facilities."
Ms Lewis said there would be some disruption to residents as work progressed, but most were excited to see the building works carried out.
"(The builders) talk to the residents and the residents want to know what going on ... there's a little bit of disruption but the residents kind of like it," she said.
mecwacare took over Ballan Health and Care Services in December 2021, taking on its suite of health services including GP clinic, allied health services, telehealth, pathology services, a warm water exercise pool and gym.
Ms Lewis said mecwacare hoped to offer more allied health services with the redevelopment project and had already spent $5 million on expanding the gym which, along with the pool, is available to the Ballan community.
The construction project also brings a boost to local economic activity employment, with an initial wave of jobs in construction followed by new nursing and caring roles.
"We are the town's largest employer and look forward to creating new local job opportunities with this development," said Ms Lewis said.
