The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
Health

Ballan aged care boost with $20 million new development

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated February 6 2023 - 11:36am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail


FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.