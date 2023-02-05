Panthers appoint new co-coach on eve of season

Melton South continues to make moves as the Ballarat Football Netball League season fast approaches, with a new co-coach joining the effort to better last year's second-to-bottom finish.
Ryan Hoy will step up to the helm alongside Jason Hamilton, who was announced as Heath Pritchard's replacement late last year.
Hoy most recently coached a St Kilda City side that incuded former Melton South player-coach Brendan Fevola, Brownlow Medallist Dane Swan and 94-game AFL forward Aaron Edwards.
That St Kilda City connection has seen exciting young midfielder Aydin Rielly join the Panthers for the upcoming season.
Rielly also spent 2022 with NAB League Boys premiers Sandringham Dragons.
The 18-year-old is the second St Kilda City player to follow Hoy to the Panthers, joining Tyrell Lafituanai.
Lafituanai finished third in City's best and fairest last season and represented the New Zealand and Samoan national teams.
The recruits off-set the loss of former captain Shaun Wyatt who has moved to Point Cook, alongside former Bacchus Marsh superstar Daniel Burton.
Wyatt led his side and ranked ninth in the league with an average 7.45 marks a game and was his club's third highest disposal-getter (ave 22.55).
Melton South finished 10th last year with three wins to its name. It opens the new season against rivals Melton at MacPherson Park on April 15.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
