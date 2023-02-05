The Courier
Melton South appoints new co-coach on eve of 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League season

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
February 5 2023 - 6:00pm
Panthers appoint new co-coach on eve of season

Melton South continues to make moves as the Ballarat Football Netball League season fast approaches, with a new co-coach joining the effort to better last year's second-to-bottom finish.

