HUNTING ovarian cancer with early screening detection is not easily done, according to Ballarat-based international researchers who have made further in-roads in a different path to tackling the silent killer.
Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute's latest work has identified new proteins that are creating chemotherapy resistance and, in turn, high mortality rates in people with ovarian cancer.
FECRI honourary director George Kannourakis said the vague symptoms of the disease, making it a silent killer, meant most patients were diagnosed with an advanced stage cancer that was difficult to remove and treat.
On top of this, ovarian cancer patients commonly develop resistance to chemotherapy. One in two women with the disease do not survive five years. Every eight hours one woman dies of ovarian cancer in Australia.
This Ovarian Cancer Month, Professor Kannourakis said understanding the biology of ovarian cancer was another way to try and stop the killer in its tracks.
"Often patients start well with standard treatment and immunotherapy but then it doesn't work well long term with ovarian cancer and we're trying to understand why...we're looking at the cells that are chemo resistant compared to the ones that are not. That has given us certain clues to follow," Professor Kannourakis said.
"People say 'why not develop a screening tool' but screening is not easily done - it must reach the majority of women and be done on a regular basis...That's why research into better treatment for when cancer becomes resistant is important, too."
There are no viable treatment options for ovarian cancer patients who develop chemo resistance.
FECRI has published a new research paper in the Journal of Translational Medicine identifying the profile of a new set of proteins that play a key role in the rapid growth of the cancer.
The institute's ovarian cancer research lead Professor Nuzhat Ahmed the aim was to develop small molecules that could block these inhibitors from working and, essentially, to allow cancer treatments to be effective.
Professor Ahmed said the research showed how different chemo resistant cells can survive and become comfortable, allowing tumours to flourish in relapsed patients. She said these findings were important in designing drugs to neutralise survival pathways of these chemo resistant cells.
"It has been comforting to see other researchers finding the same sorts of things about these proteins, too," Professor Ahmed said. "There have been hundreds of chemotherapy patients where we are confident the proteins we have identified are those present in those who are resistant to chemo."
FECRI has teamed with researchers and a clinician from the University of Adelaide for these findings, tapping into extra skill sets and patient tissue samples. Work in Ballarat was undertaken with support from the John Turner Cancer Research Fund.
Professor Ahmed said there were two key aspects to the work: determine how cancer progresses and why 90 per cent of ovarian cancer patients become resistant to chemo.
Commonly reported symptoms for ovarian cancer include: persistent abdominal bloating; lower tummy pain, feeling full after eating a small amount; and, needing to urinate often or urgently. There could also be changes in bowel habits, fatigue, nausea, or unexplained bleeding, according to Ovarian Cancer Australia.
The peak awareness body for ovarian cancer also makes clear such symptoms could be linked to other less serious medical conditions and if persistent or troublesome, to always consult a general practitioner.
FECRI is Australia's only regional-based cancer research hub and has 17 staff and three PhD candidates exploring a wide range of cancer projects. The institute receives no government funding and relies on community support.
Ballarat Cycle Classic is FECRI's major annual fundraiser. The Classic, on February 18-19, features gravel rides, road rides and a pet-friendly lake walk across varying distances for all ages and skills. Details: ballaratcycleclassic.com.au.
