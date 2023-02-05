The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
Health

FECRI makes new findings on ovarian cancer chemotherapy resistance

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
February 6 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute honourary director George Kannourakis and ovarian cancer project lead Nuzhat Ahmed says a focus on blocking chemo resistance in the disease will help save lives. Picture by Adam Trafford

HUNTING ovarian cancer with early screening detection is not easily done, according to Ballarat-based international researchers who have made further in-roads in a different path to tackling the silent killer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.