THERE were strong, mixed emotions in a funeral-like thanksgiving service to farewell Neil Street Uniting Church, a place of memories and fellowship for generations of families.
Every pew was packed as hundreds of people who each had a special connection to the congregation, which dates back to 1861. The church itself, the third build for Soldiers Hill's early booming Methodist following, dates back to 1892 after taking 10 months to construct including space for a 1874 Fincham and Hobday pipe organ.
Stained glass windows hold the names and stories of people from the congregation's 162-year-old history.
The sermon for the final service focused on letting go and moving forward in faith with new ways and places of worship - but this did not stop the tears of many as the final, stirring hymns sounded out.
Neil Street church secretary and treasurer Laurenne Robertson said the community turnout and response had been overwhelming.
"We knew it would be big, but the support is amazing," Ms Robertson said. Her family's involvement in the church crosses five generations. "This service has been about saying goodbye, a thanksgiving for everything that has been built in the past...Thank you to everyone, it's been a wonderful service."
Ms Robertson still worried what might happen to the building and to congregation members who might be uncertain about joining other sister churches.
BELOW: See photos from the final service at Neil Street Uniting Church
This was the first decommissioning service the Reverend David Carter has been involved in with his role as Uniting Church presbytery chairman for western Victoria.
He said the church had opened in a different world with so many connecting sporting and community interest groups part of the fold.
The world had shifted and people brought different feelings and memories to the place but this service was about helping people to the next part of the journey.
The Uniting Church is closing the church due to dwindling congregation numbers and soaring insurance.
IN OTHER NEWS
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.