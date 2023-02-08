The Courier
Community

Ballarat Rainbow Coffee group to celebrate Frolic Festival 2023

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated February 8 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rainbow Coffee attendees Cheryl Szollosi (left), Michael Orchid and Jess McTighe. Picture by Alex Dalziel

A Ballarat LGBTQIA+ social group are looking to make their presence felt in the community, as the city's annual pride festival begins.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.