A Ballarat LGBTQIA+ social group are looking to make their presence felt in the community, as the city's annual pride festival begins.
Rainbow Coffee is an LGBTQIA+ inclusive group who meets at either Lake Wendouree or the Pot of Courage every Thursday morning for a warm drink, treats and good company.
The group will be kicking off the 2023 Ballarat Frolic Festival, with an event at Lake Wendouree on Thursday, 10am.
Organiser Cheryl Szollosi said the group takes a relaxed approach to things, with the coffee sessions open to any and all, including straight allies.
"Our community is very diverse. There will be somewhere where someone fits in. Some people will come along to Rainbow Coffee and they will talk to everyone," she said.
"Other people will feel more comfortable playing games on their phones, that is fine.
Ms Szollosi said she had first started attending the events after being in a 'bad place' in her life - with the companionship gained through the group helping to grow her confidence and sense of belonging.
"I have met lifelong friends through Rainbow Coffee. It is just fabulous. It is apolitical, there is no agendas and everyone is always welcoming, which is fantastic," she said.
Long time attendee Michael Orchard said he had first started coming to Rainbow Coffee catchups after moving to Ballarat in 2018.
Mr Orchard has had a long history as an active member of the LGBTQIA+ community, first as a member of the Redfern Gay and Lesbian Group and then as a key member of the LGBTQIA+ community in Leura, in the Blue Mountains.
"I didn't know anyone. I just saw on the Rainbow Ballarat site that there was a coffee group. I came along and have been sort of a regular since," he said.
"I have been involved in the gay community for a long time. I didn't know what it was going to be like up here (Ballarat) and this group has given me that entrée into the community."
He said groups such as Rainbow Coffee, and events such as Frolic Festival, were important to show there were LGBTQIA+ people in regional areas.
"I think it is important in rural areas that we the LGBTQIA+ community make our presence felt. There are a lot of people out there in regional areas who are alone, and out there without a network," he said.
For attendee Jess McTighe, Rainbow Coffee was a good way to connect with her community and meet other LGBTQIA+ families.
"I have been able to meet some other rainbow families, which has been really important because I have a young son. To be able to meet other families with two mums or two dads has been amazing," she said.
"My friendship circle has grown, my support circle has grown, I have something socially to do that has got me back out into the world post-COVID."
The group's special Frolic Festival event will be happening on Thursday, 10am at Lake Wendouree, near Pipers Cafe.
For more information, visit https://www.frolicfestival.org/events/rainbow-coffee.
The group can be reached directly through rainbowballaratcoffee@gmail.com.
