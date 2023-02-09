The Courier
Home/Video
What's on

Ballarat Cycle Classic 2023: city boss gears up for gravel, road rides

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
February 10 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

KEEN cyclist Evan King is preparing to be one of a small but growing bunch set to take on a Ballarat Cycle Classic double.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.