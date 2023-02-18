The Courier
Education

Marcelle's out of home care experience, and the Raising Expectations program, is driving her new career

MS
By Michelle Smith
February 19 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marcelle was in out of home care in Ballarat and is now studying a double degree in law and arts at Latrobe University. Picture supplied

Marcelle is breaking through some of the barriers that often confront children who have grown up in out of home care - and she hopes her studies in law and arts will lead to a career where she can give a voice to others navigating complex legal systems.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.