The Courier

Woman taken to hospital after car rolls in Smythes Creek highway crash

Adam Spencer
KG
By Adam Spencer, and Kirra Grimes
Updated February 15 2023 - 1:45pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services at the Glenelg Highway scene. Picture by Kate Healy

A single-vehicle crash in Ballarat's south-west has resulted in one vehicle landing on its roof.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Spencer

Adam Spencer

Senior Digital Journalist

KG

Kirra Grimes

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.