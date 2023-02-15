Woman taken to hospital after car rolls in Smythes Creek highway crash

A single-vehicle crash in Ballarat's south-west has resulted in one vehicle landing on its roof.
Emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of the Glenelg Highway and Kensington Boulevard in Smythes Creek about 12.40pm on Wednesday afternoon, near roadworks at the entrance to new estates.
Police at the scene told The Courier the driver of the vehicle, understood to be a 19-year-old woman, was heading west when she crashed into a roadworks barrier.
Leading Senior Constable Ben Hay, from the Ballarat Highway Patrol, said distraction could be a factor.
"The investigation is ongoing - we're requesting dashcam footage and information from witnesses," he said.
"Pay attention and drive to the conditions, especially given yesterday's crash (on the Western Freeway) was also in roadworks."
Ambulance Victoria confirmed a woman has been taken to hospital in a stable condition.
