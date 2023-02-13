UPDATED 10.20am:
Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious collision on the Western Freeway on Tuesday evening.
According to an update from the official Ballarat Police Eyewatch Facebook page, the male driver of a ute that crashed into a truck parked at a roadworks site was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
"Officers are investigating reports the utility was seen driving at speed just prior to the crash, and are appealing for witnesses to come forward," the update states.
Anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
UPDATED 7.45am:
A driver was flown to the Alfred in a serious but stable condition after a collision between a Ford ute and a truck at Invermay Park.
Emergency services were called to the Western Freeway near Swinglers Road around 5.15pm Tuesday.
The west-bound lanes of the freeway were closed for at least two hours as crews worked to free the ute driver and place him in the air ambulance.
Paramedics said the man - believed to be in his 40s - was treated for leg injuries.
The truck driver was unhurt.
Large trucks - including B-doubles - were diverted down Victoria and Mair streets while the freeway was closed.
EARLIER:
The Air Ambulance has been called to the scene of a crash involving a ute and truck on the Western Freeway at Invermay Park.
Emergency crews were called to the westbound lanes near Swinglers Road, about 5.15pm on Tuesday afternoon.
The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are not clear at this stage.
"A man believed to be in his 50s has injuries to his legs and is in a serious but stable condition," an Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said.
"An air ambulance has been dispatched."
The incident has resulted in both westbound lanes of the freeway to be closed while the scene is cleared.
Police confirmed detours are in place.
