Following a 10-year gap exhibiting art, international award-winning artist Jon Crawley is back with an exhibition in the Ballarat CBD.
Crawley, of Ballarat, has opened his exhibition of varied art works at Sturt Street's Accent Framing and Fine Art.
"It's quite exciting in a way. All art shows are now operating. During COVID all I could do was sit at home and paint," Crawley said.
"This exhibition is so varied. Watercolour (painting) is my favourite medium but I also love drawing with pastel."
Crawley finds watercolour challenging, saying "you can learn to control it but you can't master it. Sometimes the watercolour goes off and you just have to go with it".
There are more than 120 art works in the exhibition, including 25 framed pieces, and they are for sale. He said he had planned to hold an exhibition at the venue three years ago but it was interrupted by COVID-19.
Crawley, aged 76, was born in Ballarat where he studied at the Ballarat School of Mines Technical Art School from 1967 to 1970.
"I grew up in a period where art was a really skilled process. I was taught by artists (David Kelloch, Henry Moritz, Bernie Bryan and Geoffrey Mainwarring) who grew up in the classic traditional," Crawley said.
He then moved to Melbourne for 10 years where, after completing a Diploma of Education, became a teacher and lecturer in art.
In 1976, Crawley became tired of the 'rat race' travelling in Melbourne and he returned to Ballarat when a new Ballarat secondary college - Mount Clear - was announced. He taught here from 1977 until 1994.
He then set up an art studio on his Magpie property where he has since held art classes for adults, children and people with disabilities.
Crawley has worked as a full-time professional artist since 1994, gaining a reputation for his impressionist style watercolour, oil and pastel paintings and delightful drawings.
His numerous sketchbooks contain thousands of drawings and sketch paintings, which record inspirational subjects from around the world and Ballarat and surrounding areas.
Crawley said he had 25,000 photographs and sketches from around the world, including Venice and Cornwell fishing spots - his favourite places to sketch and paint. Ballarat, Lake Wendouree and Sovereign Hill also top his list.
"I like Australian light and colour. It's very unique," he said.
Crawley's art works cover a broad range of subjects he interprets in his own style. These vary from highly representational portrait and wildlife studies, to atmospheric watercolour, oil and pastel impressions of all aspects of the natural and man-made environment, as well as expressive imaginative works.
He said when starting a watercolour painting, he considered the light first.
Since 1984, Crawley has held 40 exhibitions in Australia and England, and has won more than 400 awards and commendations for his work in all mediums.
This includes the prestigious Camberwell Rotary Art Show, International Master Water Colourist and third prize in an international award conducted by Australian Artist.
A highlight of Crawley's career is exhibiting at London's Victoria House in 1991 after being invited by the Victorian Agent General, which led to an invitation to exhibit at a fundraiser to save the London Zoo - an initiative of the former Prince Charles and Princess Diana.
The couple bought some of Crawley's art work before he embarked on a six-week trip around Europe.
Crawley's art work is held in many private, public and corporate collections across the world, including the Art Gallery of Ballarat and City of Ballarat.
Crawley will conduct a watercolour demonstration for the public at Accent Framing and Fine Art on February 25 from 10.30am.
