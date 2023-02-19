A former school room almost 150 years old, and the only remaining public building from the town of Dunach, will officially reopen in March.
The Dunach school building opened in May 1874 after the Education Act of 1872 made Victoria one of the first states in the world to provide a free, secular and compulsory education to all children.
The school closed at the start of 1945 and the front room was moved to Maryborough High School to become a classroom. It moved again in 1974 to become part of the Talbot knitting mill annexe - in the former Primitive Methodist Church - until 1978.
The Central Goldfields Shire Council bought the mill site and the former church became the Talbot Museum, with the school building becoming part of the museum complex in 1992.
Talbot Arts and Historical Museum secretary Marion Miller said the historic building, which is set up as a period classroom, had been restored to its former glory.
She said it was hoped people with a connection to the school building would attend an upcoming reopening celebration.
"We would love to see people who have personal or family connections with the building during its different phases of life and we're hoping that visitors will bring any related memorabilia and photos with them on the day," Ms Miller said.
"We only know of two past pupils prior to 1946. We know there are families in the area who can pass down stories. We would love to have folk to share their stories and reconnect with each other."
Ms Miller said the school building was significant for a number of reasons, including it is the only remaining public building from Dunach.
"In common with other rural schools, the building served the community in many ways beyond its main purpose as a schoolroom, including as a venue for dances, presentation ceremonies, church services and wartime fundraising ," she said.
The reopening celebration will be held on Saturday, March 4 at 10am at 17 Camp Street, Talbot. For those who can't be at the event, the special exhibition will become the basis of a permanent display.
On the day, a traditional school assembly will be re-enacted by the current teachers and students of Talbot Primary School.
Activities will include Activities a writing workshop for children and memory wall for the adults.
Visitors will have time to move around and between other activities, including a significant exhibition explaining and celebrating the history of the former Dunach school building.
A barbecue will be held onsite.
The Central Goldfields Shire Council has funded the Dunach school building restoration and reopening celebration.
