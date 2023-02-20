The Courier

Man faces Ballarat Magistrates' Court for alleged assault of teen at Nerrina house party

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
February 21 2023 - 4:30am
File photo.

A Saturday night house party in Nerrina has ended in court for a man alleged to have punched a teenager in a late-night confrontation.

