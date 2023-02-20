A Saturday night house party in Nerrina has ended in court for a man alleged to have punched a teenager in a late-night confrontation.
Brandon Parkinson, 20, faced the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with recklessly causing injury for the alleged assault of a 16-year-old boy on the evening of Saturday June 4, 2022.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Mitch Prewett told the court the party, on Nerrina Road, was underway at 11.15pm when the complainant was sitting outside with a group of friends.
The court heard the complainant and his friends were approached by a group of young women who began "yelling".
"The [complainant] told the group to 'shut up' as he wanted them to stop yelling at his friend," Sergeant Prewett said.
"The accused then approached the [complainant] and hit him to the side of the face and he fell to the ground.
"The accused picked the [complainant] up from his shirt and continued to assault him."
Magistrate Saines noted the images of the complainant's injuries submitted to the court.
"It appears on the photographic evidence to be the physical consequence of a punch," he said.
"The result of [Parkinson's alleged] punching would be described as a modest hematoma and superficial abrasions by a medical professional."
The teen suffered minor cuts, bruising, and marking around his neck.
On June 14 authorities attended Parkinson's home.
When he was later interviewed at Ballarat Police station, the court heard the accused told police he "hit the victim to the face as he thought he was going to assault his girlfriend".
He was supported in court on Monday by a woman.
Defence counsel for Parkinson told the court the accused will likely enter a plea of guilty when the matter returns to court on April 11.
