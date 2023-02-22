A Wendouree man found with a homemade gun and ammunition upon his arrest for a string of thefts has been sentenced in court.
Jesse Marra, 21, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court this week, charged with offences including multiple counts of theft from a motor vehicle, illegal possession of a firearm and failure to stop on police direction.
According to court documents seen by The Courier, Marra was awoken by police in his bedroom on August 25, 2022, and a search of the room found a loaded handmade metal handgun and 13 rounds of .22 ammunition in a zip lock bag.
The accused was then arrested.
Police allege Marra and another unknown male stole keys and cash from an unlocked garage in the Canadian area on June 29, and paramedic equipment from an unlocked vehicle in Newington on July 22.
On both occasions the accused was captured on CCTV, the court heard.
On August 22, about 7pm, authorities were patrolling the Wendouree area when they spotted a Subaru sedan with a dimmed headlight.
It was alleged when police tried to intercept the car, Marra drove off, failing to give way at the intersection of Marigold and Grevillea Road.
The car was located by police shortly after at a Johns Street address with false registration plates and police checks showed Marra was unlicensed to drive at the time.
The accused was sentenced to an 18 month community corrections order.
He will return to court on March 20 for further matters including an alleged burglary in December 2022.
Police alleged Marra, alongside a group of four other co-accused, broke into the garage of a Wendouree address about 1.30am on December 15.
The group were alleged to have rummaged around the house, locating a bag with two car keys inside - for a white Tesla Model 3 and a grey Mazda3 which were both parked in the driveway.
CCTV footage allegedly captured Marra helping remove items from the Tesla, as well as driving the stolen Mazda3, following the stolen Tesla.
CCTV footage also allegedly captured Marra crossing the road and trying the door handles on other parked vehicles.
Police alleged Marra and a co-accused also entered a Lake Wendouree property an hour later, rummaging through a shed, caravan and Nissan Patrol.
