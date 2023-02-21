Councils from across the region are set to unite through a new committee aimed at increasing tourism activity in Ballarat and its surrounds by July this year.
The group, set to form part of a first Visitor Economy Partnership with the City of Ballarat, Pyrenees Shire Council, Moorabool Shire Council, Golden Plains Shire Council and Hepburn Shire Council, was prompted by government funding cuts to the Victorian Goldfields Tourism scheme in June 2022.
At present, Ballarat and its surrounds are not represented within a network of Regional Tourism Boards. As such, Ballarat Regional Tourism (BRT) has been approved as an interim tourism body and has entered into a new funding agreement, as if it were a Regional Tourism Board, for the period ending June 30 2023 (CHECK).
The goals of the new partnership plan to promote "strong leadership and links between community, councils, government and industry"; "recovery, innovation and growth" as well as ensure "all parties are represented through an elected board with clear remit".
Over the past eight months, the councils involved, an independent facilitator, BRT, Regional Development Victoria (RDV) and the Department of Jobs, Skills, Industry and Regions (DJSIR) have participated in a working group to help launch the committee.
They all cited that the new model would take inspiration from successful campaigns including Tourism Greater Geelong and the Bellarine.
By adopting such a structure, the group identified an independent entity for the Visitor Economy Partnership would need to be established.
This entity would be responsible for the supply and demand side of visitor economy, including advocacy, business support, development of visitor economy experiences and products and delivery of marketing activities.
However, individual local government areas (LGA) would retain responsibility for visitor servicing, including the management of Visitor Information Centres, for their regions.
According to the City of Ballarat council agenda documents, the financial implications to be a part of the new committee is low with only a $30,000 membership contribution required.
The partnership, which has been drafted as Central Highlands Tourism Incorporated, would also be supported by annual investment from DJSIR. There is also planned to be an opportunity for businesses to contribute as well.
Prior to to the committee getting underway, the councils have also highlighted a Destination Management Plan (DMP) would be required.
This plan would be guided by a skills-based board, which would include representation from the five LGA members, five elected industry board members and an observer from the state government.
The group is set to be resourced by the City of Ballarat's Visitor Economy Unit with any additional resources to be funded by members from the new entity.
Commencement of the committee is planned to occur once each council has consented, with a goal to be "fully-functioning" by July 1 this year.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
