City of Ballarat, Pyrenees, Moorabool, Golden Plains, and Hepburn councils plan to embark on new tourism strategy

Malvika Hemanth
Malvika Hemanth
February 22 2023 - 10:00am
The regions councils including the City of Ballarat, Pyrenees Shire Council, Moorabool Shire Council, Golden Plains Shire Council and Hepburn Shire Council are set to form a new Visitor Economy Partnership to help bolster tourism in Ballarat and its surrounds. Picture by Kate Healy.

Councils from across the region are set to unite through a new committee aimed at increasing tourism activity in Ballarat and its surrounds by July this year.

