The Courier

Disappointed Ballarat Turf Club forced to move on to establish new summer Ballarat Cup time slot

DB
By David Brehaut
February 22 2023 - 1:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crowds at November's Ballarat Cup. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Ballarat Turf Club is determined to make its new summer Cup Day as big as ever.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.