The Courier
What's on

Ballarat hosting Rotary District 9780 conference

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
Updated February 24 2023 - 10:03am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rotary Club of Alfredton past presidents Marg Lee and Denise Lyons, Rotary District 9780 governor Kathy Rivett (front) and Rotary Club of Alfredton member Ewen Fletcher. Picture supplied

For the first time in 13 years, the annual Rotary District 9780 Conference will be held in Ballarat to celebrate the service organisation's achievements.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Williams

Erin Williams

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.