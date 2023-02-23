Landholders will be paid $8000 per kilometre of high-voltage transmission lines that cross their property each year for 25 years by the state government, according to a new plan from the state government.
However, given the community opposition to two major projects near Ballarat, it's unknown if this will change the situation for landholders.
Farmers, residents, and other stakeholders in communities north of Ballarat have been vocal in opposing the projects, stating the above-ground high-voltage transmission lines and 80-metre tall towers will destroy generational farms on high-quality volcanic soil, and affect tourism, as well as increase bushfire risks.
They say the transmission lines should be built underground, to minimise risks and disruptions.
A tractor blockade filled Lydiard Street to draw attention to the issue last year, with similar protests in Daylesford and in front of state parliament.
The proposed Western Renewables Link - formerly the Western Victoria Transmission Network Project - would run east-west from Bulgana near Ararat to Melbourne's western edge, to be built and operated by AusNet.
This project is still going through its Environmental Effects Statement study.
A second project, the Victoria-New South Wales Interconnector West, would run north-south to NSW via Kerang, however an AEMO report released this week indicated it may start at Bulgana instead of a massive proposed terminal station in Newlyn.
The state government allowed fast-tracked planning to begin on the VNI-West this week, to be built by Translink.
The new compensation plan "acknowledg(es) the important role landholders play in hosting critical transmission infrastructure," a state government media release states.
"(A)dditional payments will be made to landholders of new transmission easements at a standard rate of $8,000 per year per kilometer of transmission hosted for 25 years," it states.
"First payments under the new arrangements will go to landholders who host transmission easements along the selected VNI West and Western Renewables Link transmission corridors."
A new consultation report for planning and developing transmission infrastructure has also been released to give communities "a real voice" in developing new infrastructure, after a "six-week process".
Despite the community opposition to the transmission lines, advocates say they are needed to support new renewable energy projects coming online to ensure grid stability.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.