The Courier
Home/Video
Review

Ballarat Clarendon College ends Grammar's Head of the Lake reign in proud day out

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated February 26 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 3:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Clarendon's Alexander Grove, Tristan Nijhof, James Tippett, Lachlan Clark, Jock Quartermain following their title-winning Head of the Lake race. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Ballarat Clarendon College boys' open division one crew enjoyed a streak-snapping victory at Head of the Lake on Sunday, bringing an end to Ballarat Grammar School's four-year stint at the top.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.