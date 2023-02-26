Ballarat Clarendon College has wrapped up a phenonemal rowing season by securing its third-consecutive Head of the Lake crown in the girls' open division one event on Sunday.
The win, along with the success of the boys' open division one crew, saw Clarendon clinch both titles for the first time since 1981.
Consisting of Lucy Richardson, Katie Jackson, Teja Kirsanovs, Lily Dwyer and Chloe Tippett, Clarendon led the final event from start to finish as Loreto College and Ballarat Grammar School rounded out the top three.
Firsts crew coach Matt Olver was overjoyed after the girls' victorious race.
"Very happy, I had a quick chat to the girls and they said it probably wasn't their best race but they got out there and got the job done," Olver said.
"They were pretty much out in front by the 250-metre mark and just extended that lead throughout the race."
Clarendon finished 14 seconds ahead of Loreto as it secured a history-making third-straight title.
"We probably, in lane two, got a little bit more protection through the second 500m but I think it was pretty even conditions across the board," Olver said.
"Having stroke pair in there obviously makes a big difference with the level that they've competed at.
"The girls all bring something different to the boat in their own right so they've done really well."
Stroke seat Lucy Richardson and three seat Katie Jackson both featured in Clarendon's triumphant 2022 Head of the Lake crew, with the pair finishing their school rowing career on top.
"It's amazing, going into it I really wanted to win because Lucy and I have won in years nine, 10, 11 and now 12 so it is really exciting for us girls to win all our Head of the Lakes," Jackson said.
"We've had quite a strong group come through this year and hopefully next year's group can make it four times.
"I think now that Head of the Lake is over Matt (Olver) is feeling a lot less stressed, he's very happy and proud of us girls as a crew."
Clarendon becomes the first school to win three-consecutive girls' open division one titles since Ballarat Grammar's dominant streak from 1992 to 2001.
Richardson said it was an "amazing feeling".
"It's not every day that you happen to be rowing with the quality of the girls that we're rowing with and to do it for two years is something special," Richardson said.
"In my head I always knew this year was going to be the same (as last year)."
Chloe Tippett (cox) said it was the best win she's had in her schooling career.
"It is such a good feeling to have such a good win with these girls," Tippett said.
Clarendon finished with a time of 8:12.61 to win a 14th girls open division one crown as the boys snapped Ballarat Grammar's four-year winning streak.
