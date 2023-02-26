The Courier
Ballarat Clarendon College clinches third-consecutive Head of the Lake crown in dominant fashion

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated February 26 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 4:00pm
Ballarat Clarendon College's victorious girls' open crew members Katie Jackson, Lily Dwyer. Chloe Tippett, Teja Kirsanovs and Lucy Richardson. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Ballarat Clarendon College has wrapped up a phenonemal rowing season by securing its third-consecutive Head of the Lake crown in the girls' open division one event on Sunday.

