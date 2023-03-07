A single mother who turned to drug trafficking to support her family because she could not work unvaccinated from COVID-19 has faced court.
The 28-year-old, who The Courier has chosen not to name as she avoided conviction, was at a Doveton Street North address in Ballarat on Christmas Eve 2021 when police searched the home about 10am.
The woman's partner and co-accused was alleged to have been at the property at the time.
The Ballarat Magistrates' Court heard the search uncovered a total of 359 grams of cannabis across three zip lock bags, 28 grams of amphetamines, and five "blue and green pills" believed to be ecstasy.
The search also found $4275 in cash in the home, $600 in the accused's vehicle, and assorted fireworks in a cardboard box.
Effectively you're taking a gamble for profit trafficking other people's misery.- Magistrate Hugh Radford
"I just [tried] to provide to help my family out during COVID," the court heard the woman told police.
"I'm not vaccinated, so I can't get a job."
The fireworks, she said, "were for New Year's".
Police analysis of her phone found multiple text messages organising the sale of cannabis and methylamphetamine.
The Winter Valley mother-of-three was supported by her sister in court on Tuesday. It was her first time in trouble with the law.
Magistrate Hugh Radford said trafficking was a jailable offence.
"Because what you're doing is basically putting other people at risk through selling illicit drugs," he said.
"You don't know the purity, you don't know what they've been cut with.
"Effectively you're taking a gamble for profit trafficking other people's misery."
Mr Radford explained to the court his decision relied upon the principle that a sentence must not be more severe than necessary, and, that a jail term would make it more difficult for the woman to find legitimate work.
"You're essentially a single mother that's renting a property and you're looking after three young children," he said.
"I'm not going to impose a term of imprisonment.
"I think your prospects of rehabilitation are good ... you've shown remorse.
"Your immediate focus is on your family ... that would be a motivating factor alone not to commit any further offending."
The woman was handed a 24-month community corrections order with the requirement to complete 200 hours of community service work and undergo treatment for mental health.
"If you come back ... it would not be a matter of me putting you on another corrections order. It would be a question of how long you would be imprisoned for," Mr Radford told the accused.
