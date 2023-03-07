The Courier

Family calls to reopen Coroner's Court investigation into 44-year-old Snake Valley man's death

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
March 8 2023 - 5:00am
The family of a deceased 44-year-old Snake Valley man is calling for the Coroner's Court to reopen the investigation into the death. File photo.

A father searching for answers over his son's death has addressed the Coroner's Court in the hope to have its investigation reopened.

