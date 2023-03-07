A father searching for answers over his son's death has addressed the Coroner's Court in the hope to have its investigation reopened.
Police were called to a Haighs Lane address in Snake Valley on November 16, 2021, to find the 44-year-old man's partner delivering CPR in a rear shed.
The man died at the scene and resuscitation attempts stopped.
A full post-mortem, including a toxicology report, was finalised on April 26, 2022, and concluded the cause of death was "unascertained".
The court heard the deceased man had been living in the shed at the rear of the property in part because of relationship issues with his partner and was seeking therapeutic help.
Although an intentional drug overdose was suspected, the toxicology report did not support this and found non-elevated levels of his usual medication.
An autopsy found moderate internal decomposition and a slightly enlarged heart and the report noted there may be underlying genetic conditions that contributed to the death.
Text messages downloaded from the man's phone indicated some suicidal ideation in the days prior to his death.
A legal representative for the deceased's father told the court Victoria Police breached protocol when delivering the news of the death to family by directly stating the deceased died by suicide, and, the text messages could not be relied upon as evidence.
The family's legal counsel also said the investigation had not considered medical conditions that may have contributed to the death, including myocarditis and blood thickening disease, and that this clarity was particularly important for living relatives to understand possible genetic risk.
The deceased's father expressed his frustration at difficulties in accessing information about the investigation, which he said was 'drip fed' when he started asking questions.
"Personally I find I've become an angry man, finding no justice in what I thought should have been an easy process," he said.
"From the police arriving on the doorstep advising he had died at his own hand ... since then the saga of distress has continued."
But Coroner Katherine Lorenz said the man was not entitled to access all information, such as scene photographs, and if an investigation was reopened the family may "get answers that are worse than what [they] have now".
"Even the deceased have some semblance of privacy to what occurred in the hours before their deaths," she said.
"I know it's very challenging and I do appreciate as family members that you are feeling around in the dark for information that you may or may not be entitled to and that may be distressing to you.
"It's my job to be the voice for the dead."
The man's father replied: "I'm also the voice for the dead."
Ms Lorenz said she would give the man more time to provide new material that could compel her to reopen the investigation, including medical records of his own and the deceased man's grandfather.
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14. Help is also available, but not limited, via Beyond Blue 1300 224 636 or beyondblue.org.au, Suicide Callback Service 1300 659 467, Mensline 1300 789 978 or mensline.org.au.
