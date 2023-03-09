If you have a secret skill for splitting arrows, then get to Kryal Castle this long weekend.
The Robin Hood Festival is back for the first time in at least 10 years - and the Leigh Creek tourist attraction will be on the hut for members of the public who can have it out with Sir Robin of Loxley in a contest.
"We'll have activities based on the best archer," General Manager Bart Hamilton said.
"There'll be an archery comp in the middle of the day and the winner will get to face our Robin Hood."
According to Hollywood, the legendary figure famously split an opponent's arrow that was already in the dead centre of the target.
"During the shows this weekend we'll have Robin going up against the Sheriff of Nottingham. The staff are well prepared. You can also expect to see Little John, Friar Tuck, the rest of the Merry Men as well as Prince John and of course Maid Marion," Mr Hamilton said.
"Members of the public who come in costume will also get five free archery arrows.
"There is something for everyone. It'll be very family-friendly.
"We even have foam-tipped arrows for really young kids."
The festival will include free hands-on demonstrations showing how to make a Robin Hood-style hat.
He said tickets for the three-day event were selling well online and it was possible walk-ups could still be available.
The castle formed the backdrop for the movie The Siege of Robin Hood, which was released mid-2022.
The tourist attraction's new Ballarat-built trebuchet will also be on show, flinging various fruits up to 60m across the arena.
The long-weekend festival also features sword-training, roving performers, maypole dancing, jousting and market stalls.
Meanwhile, the finishing touches are being put on a Big 4 Holiday Park at the front of the castle, to be known as the Tudor Village.
The caravan and cabin facility is on the slopes of Mount Warrenheip and will feature spectacular views of Ballarat.
Mr Hamilton said an official opening was likely in early April.
The $2 million accommodation facility features 14 family-size cabins as well as 56 powered caravan and tent sites.
2023-03-09
