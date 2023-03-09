Traffic through Market Street and the civic hall end of Doveton Street North has been reduced to 40km/h as part of Powercor upgrade works for the Ballarat Base Hospital.
Powercor crews are installing underground piping in the area using earthmoving machinery, with occasional traffic control in place during the work.
The project is Ballarat's largest network upgrade to date, and will see a third electricity line built into the Ballarat Base Hospital.
The work will triple the amount of power going into the hospital to help support the multi-level development work at the site.
The multi-level tower will house a new emergency department, women and children's hub, a state-of-the-art operating theatre suite and an extra 100 inpatient and short-stay beds to improve the capacity to treat growing numbers of patients as Ballarat's population booms.
The project is also expected to increase electrical capacity into the CBD which means more power will be able to travel into the area.
The network upgrade will take place in stages to further minimise disruptions to local residents and businesses, with stage one expected to be complete by June and a second stage planned for 2024.
Powercor anticipates there will be about 35 planned outages over four months.
Residents can expect traffic disruptions and road closures throughout the length of the works.
A team from Central Highlands Water is also on site doing valve maintenance.
There will be no impact to water as a result of the works.
