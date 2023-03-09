The Courier
Traffic control on Market and Doveton streets during Powercor works

Alex Dalziel
Alex Dalziel
Updated March 9 2023 - 7:37pm, first published 7:00pm
Market Street has been reduced to 40km/h during Powercor's network upgrade works. Picture by Kate Healy

Traffic through Market Street and the civic hall end of Doveton Street North has been reduced to 40km/h as part of Powercor upgrade works for the Ballarat Base Hospital.

