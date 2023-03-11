The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
News

CFA issues community information alert for visible smoke from Wendouree grass fire

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated March 11 2023 - 6:24pm, first published 6:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Community information alert for smoke from Wendouree grass fire

The CFA has issued a community information alert for smoke from a grass fire on Ring Road in Wendouree.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.