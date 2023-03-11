Community information alert for smoke from Wendouree grass fire

The CFA has issued a community information alert for smoke from a grass fire on Ring Road in Wendouree.
The community information was issued for Miners Rest, Wendouree and Wendouree West that smoke will be visible from nearby communities and roads.
There is no immediate threat to the community and no action is required.
Firefighters were called to the grassland behind Wendouree West Recreation Reserve about 5.20pm.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
The fire was declared under control just before 6.10pm.
It comes as smoke from planned burns north and south of Ballarat, and permitted stubble burns on farms in the region, blanketed much of the city during Saturday afternoon.
