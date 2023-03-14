The Courier
Visitors warned as third person dies from Murray Valley encephalitis

By Tara Cosoleto
Updated March 14 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 3:57pm
Three Victorians have so far died from the mosquito-borne Murray Valley encephalitis virus. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

Health authorities have renewed their call to anyone who has been in the state's north near the Murray River, especially near Swan Hill or Echuca following a third death from the mosquito-borne Murray Valley encephalitis virus

