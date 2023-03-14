The Courier
Court

Winter Valley man Logan Taylor pleads guilty to armed robbery with machete

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
March 15 2023 - 4:30am
Ballarat Magistrates' Court. File image.

A 20-year-old shearer from Winter Valley has heard he will be spending time in custody after attacking a man with a machete during a drug deal.

