FERTILITY issues and possible menopause were prospects Chloe Taylor had not expected to face for decades - not in her early 20s. The ongoing issues stemming from her endometriosis continues to turn Chloe's life upside down.
After a drawn-out diagnosis - too often written off as a girl over-reacting to painful periods - Chloe learned the health condition had caused a scar tissue build-up blocking and collapsing her Fallopian tubes.
Chloe also discovered endometriosis could also effect egg quality and production. She was told her best chance of having children was early.
Along with an understanding partner Jordan Taylor, who has been with her every step of the way, they chose to start a family.
Now aged 24, Chloe is mum to Pippa (19 months old) and Myles (three months).
Chloe is sharing her story for Endometriosis Awareness Month because she wants to help break the taboo on talking about periods to help people know their options and to promote greater compassion - no matter how painful.
"[Jordan] could see what I was going through. Normally we are such active people playing a lot of sport, then I'd be in bed not even going to netball," Chloe said. "Each time I've had surgery, he has been part of the conversation.
"It's terrifying. You think being female you have until your late 20s or early 30s to focus on uni and careers before starting a family. We were forced to switch that around."
Endometriosis affects one in 10 Australians who were assigned female at birth. It is as common as diabetes and asthma.
The condition occurs when tissue similar to the uterine lining grows in other parts of the body. Most commonly, it is found growing inside the pelvis, which can cause painful and heavy periods. It took about eight years for Chloe to get a diagnosis.
Periods would bring strong nausea and horrific back pain for Chloe. Too often, she has needed days off school, or later, work.
Too often, a visit to a general practitioner would have Chloe being told painful periods were part of being a girl.
Chloe is hoping a surgical procedure next month will kill the uterine lining but leave her uterus intact. If her ovaries need to be removed as well, Chloe will enter early menopause.
Honestly, it's heartbreaking ...This is not something I thought I would have to go through until my 50s.- Chloe Taylor
"Honestly, it's heartbreaking," Chloe said.
"The silver lining for me is we've got our babies. It would be a lot harder if I was given that news before I'd been able to have kids. This is not something I thought I would have to go through until my 50s.
"But if we did want another kid, that's kinda off the table now."
Ballarat Women's Clinic directors Brigid Moloney and obstetrician and gynaecologist Patrick Moloney said painful and heavy periods were not normal but too often these were impacting on everyday-life activities and mental health.
Dr Moloney said it was important to take endometriosis treatment and symptoms seriously.
He takes a holistic approach in his clinic, working alongside a physiotherapist who specialises in treating the pelvis, pelvic floor and hips. The clinic also has a counsellor and dietitian for support.
"Treatment has come a long way over the past two decades, and where previously hormonal treatment was the only option, today there is medication, surgery (most commonly laparoscopic excision surgery), and allied health approaches which can include physiotherapy and psychological support," Dr Moloney said.
"Endometriosis needs to be spoken about more widely so people have a better understanding of it, are more compassionate to those who experience it and so we can put effective multidisciplinary treatment plans in place for those who are living with this chronic disease."
IN OTHER NEWS
Ballarat radio and television export and author Bridget Hustwaite has long publicly shared her endometriosis story, calling for greater awareness for what was an often misunderstood chronic illness. Hustwaite has said to live with endometriosis needed a solid ongoing plan.
Chloe said she and Jordan had a great group of family and friends to support them. She said open conversations were vital and had made such a big difference in her life.
Babies had been a huge adjustment for them as a couple, especially socially as events like footy club balls had come back properly into play. Even going out for dinner was a juggle, but Chloe said their friends and family had been great in understanding.
Chloe hoped other women could trust their bodies and find their way forward.
"It's about finding a doctor and having open conversations to make periods as pain-free as possible," Chloe said. "Advocacy for yourself is so important."
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.