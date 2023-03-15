The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Dodgy driving puts Ballarat roadworkers at risk

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
March 16 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senior Constable Matt Goonan will be one of dozens of police on the lookout for leadfoots at roadworks across Ballarat until the end of March. Picture by Kate Healy.

Speeding and distracted driving at roadworks are the focus of a new police blitz around Ballarat until the end of the month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.