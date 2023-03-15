Speeding and distracted driving at roadworks are the focus of a new police blitz around Ballarat until the end of the month.
Senior Sergeant Liam Gardner said Operation Slowdown had been prompted by a disturbing trend in accidents, near-misses and complaints from contractors put in danger.
"There's been multiple collisions in roadworks zones in the last 12 months - and in the last few weeks - in which speed and driver distraction are likely to have been a contributing factor," he said.
"You've just got to comply with signs and speed zone changes.
"Even if there are no people there at the roadworks, the warnings are there due to the changed road conditions.
"There may be barriers that have changed or there may even be no emergency stopping lane on the freeway.
"The other thing to think about is pop-up roadworks. Workers may be dealing with a particular issue at a location. You'll see them in high-vis workwear.
"If you see these people or see flashing lights and you're not sure what to do, just slow down anyway."
Senior Sergeant Gardner said the region's three worst hotspots for dangerous driving were along the Glenelg Highway in and near Delacombe, the Western Freeway at Miners Rest and the freeway west of Ballarat.
"This operation will involve a visible police presence around our roadworks zones. We'll be using radar to detect speeds.
"It's all about enforcement and education."
Operation Slowdown runs until the end of March.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.