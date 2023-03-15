The Bridge Mall UFS Medical Centre is relocating to a new purpose-built facility in Sebastopol in April.
All services offered at the practice, including the Women's Health Clinic, located above the Bridge Mall pharmacy will move to the new facility.
The Bridge Mall medical centre opened in October 2008 and was the first of three UFS medical centres in the region.
The move does not affect the Bridge Mall UFS Pharmacy, which includes the dispensary, giftware, boutique cosmetics, parents' room and footwear, or Treloar's cafe. These services will continue to operate as normal on the ground floor.
In a statement provided to The Courier, UFS Dispensaries said there were currently three general practitioners at Bridge Mall UFS Medical, and two of those would relocate to Sebastopol UFS Medical.
"We are also looking forward to welcoming additional new GPs at Sebastopol on May 1," the statement says.
"Our new centre in Sebastopol has improved access, including on-site car parking for patients. Pathology and radiology will be in close proximity with Australian Clinical Labs relocating with us from Bridge Mall and Vision Radiology only two doors away from the new site."
UFS Dispensaries said it had advised all current Bridge Mall UFS Medical patients of the relocation.
"All current patients of Bridge Mall UFS Medical were initially advised of the relocation via letter in December, with follow up correspondence confirming details of the date of the relocation posted to patients on Tuesday, March 14," the statement says.
"For any patients not wishing to relocate with their current GP to Sebastopol, UFS Medical practices at Doveton Street and Windermere Street both have GPs currently welcoming new patients."
The new Sebastopol UFS Medical practice, located at 37-39 Albert Street, Sebastopol, on the corner of Sayle Street, is still under construction.
The practice will open on Monday, April 17, with a drive-through pharmacy opening a little later at a date to be confirmed.
It will be Ballarat's first drive-through pharmacy and replace UFS Dispensaries' Sebastopol pharmacy on the other side of Albert Street next to Woolworths.
