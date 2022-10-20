UFS is planning to open a drive-through pharmacy and new medical centre early next year on one of Sebastopol's busiest intersections.
The south-eastern corner of Albert and Sayle streets in Sebastopol, where roadworks are underway to replace the roundabout with traffic lights, will be home to the new pharmacy and medical centre which is currently under construction.
It will be Ballarat's first drive-through pharmacy and replace the group's existing Sebastopol pharmacy on the other side of Albert Street next to Woolworths.
Customers will be able to pre-order their medication via the MedAdvisor app and drive through to collect it, or park and go inside the high-tech pharmacy to collect their medication the traditional way.
New UFS Dispensaries chief executive officer Matt Vagg said the purpose-built pharmacy and medical centre would be the first of its type in the region.
"This project is a significant first for UFS and reflects our continued responsiveness to the needs of our community for increased access to quality healthcare services," he said.
"We expect the convenience of the new drive-through option for collecting medication will be embraced by parents of young children and those customers with mobility issues."
Mr Vagg said the new medical centre upstairs was being developed in response to the need for more GP services in the area.
The building will also have a dedicated allied health area downstairs, and a pathology collection centre.
A second building under construction two doors down will be a new home for Vision Radiology, currently on the Woolworths corner opposite, and with Tristar and Sovereign Radiology also nearby the stretch is becoming a mini medical hub.
UFS is also looking for health professionals interested in working from their new site.
