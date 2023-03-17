As homelessness hits an all time high, the region's Indian community are continuing to rally around Ballarat's less fortunate with their third annual food festival fundraiser.
While the Ballarat Keralites' Foundation Of Australia have held a similar event in the past, their latest iteration titled, Taste of India, will use a tantalising south Asian buffet to remind the community of one of the region's most pressing issues of homelessness.
Ballarat Keralites' Foundation Of Australia public relations officer Binsu Baby said it was vital to raise awareness about the number of people sleeping rough especially heading into the cooler months.
"There's a lot of people struggling and the community needs to be aware of what's going on," Mr Baby said.
"We wanted to do something for the community and we wanted to give back and with winter coming we're hoping the money we raise, which will all go to the Ballarat SoupBus, will also help in purchasing some necessary winter items like blankets and first aid kits."
Ballarat SoupBus founder Craig Schepis said donations, like those from the Ballarat Keralites' Foundation Of Australia, had become more crucial than ever before as homelessness worsened over the last several months.
"It's never been this busy; we're averaging around 65 people in an hour and a half at the SoupBus," Mr Schepis said.
"We're getting more and more families coming to the bus, to the point where we've had to do a bit of a branch off service where we're trying to streamline the families that don't need to come to the bus, we're (instead) getting them to come across to the shipping container (the SoupBus's donation centre behind the Ballarat East Community Men's Shed).
"It (shipping container) used to be open for drop offs and donations and that still occurs but at the same time, as soon as it comes in (the donations), it's going out. We're packing boxes of non-perishables for families so that they don't come down to the bus and that just allows our numbers to be a little bit lower so we can actually get through."
Mr Schepis said their volunteer-run organisation was in particular need of longlife one litre milks and canned goods.
"They're (longlife milk) just easy to carry and (result in) minimal waste. The other thing is meals in a can with pull rings," he said.
"Our clients are happy with anything, but I know that they've had quite an abundance of baked beans and spaghetti so we're trying to get meals in a can, the chunky soups have been great, so that gives our people a little bit of variety."
Mr Baby said he hoped the Taste of India fundraiser encouraged other community groups to hold similar events to help with the region's dire homelessness rates.
"We're just trying to show what we can do and maybe that might influence others to do the same in the future," he said.
Mr Schepis said he was forever grateful to the Ballarat Keralites' Foundation Of Australia and their ongoing support.
"We rely on community donation, we don't get government funding so these initiatives are fantastic," he said.
"They're (Ballarat Keralites' Foundation) so community minded, and their contribution on our behalf is just wonderful; it just brings joy to my heart."
Ballarat Keralites' Foundation Of Australia Taste of India festival, which will run as part of Harmony Fest, will be held at St. Patrick's Cathedral from 6pm on Sunday March 19.
There will be dine-in and takeaway options available as well sumptuous vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals to choose from.
For more information visit www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1020687
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
