The Courier
Home/What's On/Food and Drink
Community

Ballarat Keralites' Foundation Of Australia hosts Taste of India fundraiser to support Ballarat SoupBus

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
March 17 2023 - 12:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Keralites' Foundation Of Australia chairman Sijo George, Ballarat SoupBus founder Craig Schepis and Ballarat Keralites' Foundation Of Australia public relations officer Binsu Baby are gearing up for their Taste of India food fundraiser on March 19 with all profits to go to the Ballarat SoupBus. The event is part of the city's Harmony Fest. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

As homelessness hits an all time high, the region's Indian community are continuing to rally around Ballarat's less fortunate with their third annual food festival fundraiser.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.