Ballarat chef Liam Downes to transition into running Black Cat Truffles

Melanie Whelan
Melanie Whelan
March 26 2023 - 8:00am
Well-known Ballarat chef Liam Downes is shifting into Black Cat Truffles working under guidance from Kristen Simpson and Tom Eadie through a transition period. Picture by Lachlan Bence

THIS is not an ending for Black Cat Truffle owners Kristen Simpson and Tom Eadie, but a new beginning that will help one of Ballarat's top chefs realise a dream.

