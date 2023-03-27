Federation University has set 2033 as its target to reach net zero carbon emissions across all of its campuses as part of a new strategic plan.
Supported by state government funding, the Towards Net Zero plan looks to cut down on the university's carbon footprint by increasing the uptake of renewable energy sources and electrifying the University's fleet and equipment.
This comes as the university undertakes clean energy projects such as the Pacific Renewable Energy Training Centre at its Mount Helen campus, which received funding from various renewable energy companies.
The centre hosts a wind turbine training tower and allows employers such as Vestas, ACCIONA, GPG and Tilt Renewables to train future employees on turbine maintenance.
Federation University vice chancellor Duncan Bentley said over time the university hopes build a positive carbon reduction capacity, which can be commercialised.
"As the world we live in continues to change rapidly, so too must our university," Mr Bentley said.
"Climate change impacts us all, and our 'Towards Net Zero' plan will help us achieve carbon reduction targets and ultimately enable us to provide leadership at a global, national, and local level on carbon reduction practices.
"Our Campus Vision is a model for what a modern university can and should be - a strong, sustainable, vibrant, and thriving university that will transform lives and enhance communities for generations to come. We have a significant responsibility to deliver this transformation sustainably."
Many other Ballarat businesses have undertaken net-zero projects in an effort to shore up their green credentials, such as McCains and Central Highlands Water.
McCain Foods Ballarat is using a cogeneration biodigester on site, which turns solid and liquid manufacturing by-products into green biogas producing heat and electricity.
The method will reduce CO2 emissions by 15,100 tonnes per year and save 23,000 tonnes of waste -the equivalent of about 1600 garbage trucks full.
