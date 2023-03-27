The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Environment

Federation University sets net zero emissions goal for 2023

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated March 27 2023 - 11:06am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federation University's Mount Helen campus. Supplied picture

Federation University has set 2033 as its target to reach net zero carbon emissions across all of its campuses as part of a new strategic plan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.