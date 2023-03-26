Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen in Delacombe more than a week ago.
According to the official Ballarat Police Eyewatch Facebook page, the 58-year-old, who also goes by the name "Steve", was last seen on Lanita Street, Delacombe at 8.30pm on March 19.
Craig is believed to be travelling in a white 2019 Ford Ranger bearing registration plates 1RQ 4QT, and may be in the Ballarat or St Kilda areas, the post states.
IN THE NEWS
Police and family are concerned for their wellbeing as this behaviour is out of character, as well as medical conditions.
Craig was last seen wearing an orange hi-vis jumper, work pants and work boots.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to phone the Ballarat Police Station on 5336 6000.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.