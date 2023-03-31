The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Supported residential village for First Nations elders in Bakery Hill set for completion late 2023

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
Updated March 31 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leonie and Alan 'Big Al' Harris with BADAC CEO Karen Heap (middle). Photo by Adam Trafford.
Leonie and Alan 'Big Al' Harris with BADAC CEO Karen Heap (middle). Photo by Adam Trafford.

Construction of a supported residential village for First Nations elders has begun in Bakery Hill, progressing the state-first project to its final stages.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.